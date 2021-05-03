That Marvel Hype Video Was Missing Four Important Reveals

The Fantastic Four, Marvel’s first family, are getting their third crack at big-screen stardom, but the first pass as the members of the MCU. We’re going to go ahead and assume that the good folks at Marvel know how best to tell a Fantastic Four story, though we still have many, many questions about how this movie is going to go. Before we dive too deep into those, the most obvious question left on the table from this hype video is, “What is Fantastic Four’s release date?” All of the title cards that came ahead of the Fantastic Four title card had dates attached to them. We know that Marvel has release dates circled in July and November for 2023, and we’re assuming that Fantastic Four takes one of them. By leaving it off, I guess that Marvel buys themselves some freedom to shift it back from July (meaning the next open slot) to November, particularly if another one of the movies I’[m mentioning below comes together quickly.