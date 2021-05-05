Adapting Stephen King's Carrie: Is The 1976 Horror Movie Still Queen Of The Prom?

It took less than 20 months for Carrie to go from being released in hardcover to being released in theaters, with screenwriter Lawrence D. Cohen developing an early passion for the story, United Artists recognizing its cinematic potential immediately after 20th Century Fox put the adaptation in turn around, and director Brian De Palma bringing Stephen King’s vision into live-action. Now it’s an iconic part of horror movie history. Not only was the film a box office hit, but both Sissy Spacek and Piper Laurie earned Academy Award nominations for their performances. It hit the big screen at the end of 1976, and there have only been six calendar years since then that didn’t see a King adaptation either released as a feature or produced as a television series.

Clearly Brian De Palma’s Carrie is an important part of pop culture history, but how does it hold up in the decades since it was first released? How does it line up with its source material? And, ultimately, is it a work, so to speak, that is worthy of Stephen King’s legacy? These are questions that deserve answers via a deep look into the history of both the movie and the novel.