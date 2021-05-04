Mark Wahlberg Reveals He’s Gained 20 Pounds For Role (Yet Still Has Visible Abs)

While the actors who end up playing superheroes and have to get in superhero shape often have very good things to say about the experience of getting physically fit, there has to be something nice about sometimes just letting go and eating really delicious food and maybe not going to the gym all the time. Exactly what Mark Wahlberg needs to get in this sort of shape for we don't really know. The actor has a number of projects currently in various stages of production. We'll have to wait and see when we see a slightly overweight Mark Wahlberg, pop up in a movie trailer.