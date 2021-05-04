Kristen Bell Gets Honest About Her Conversations With Dax Shepard After His Relapse

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have built a whole brand on being one of Hollywood’s favorite opposites-attract couples. But like all couples, their time together includes good times and bad. Given Shepard’s public history with substance abuse, it shocked fans when he announced his relapse. He and Bell tackled the issue head-on, and the actress got honest about the couple’s conversations after his relapse last year.
News of Dax Shepard’s relapse shocked many, given his decades-long sobriety. His wife Kristen Bell followed in his footsteps by giving her perspective as the spouse of a recovering addict. Bell’s honesty had made her one of Hollywood’s most relatable stars. So, dealing with Shepard’s relapse was no different. The actress said about her husband’s rock-bottom moment:
We realized, ‘Okay, our math wasn’t working. I mean, he admitted it so quickly. It was like, ‘I did something that I don’t want to do. I’m going down a bad road. I want help. I want your help,’ and I looked at him and I said, ‘Okay, you come up with the new math... (He said) 'You can drug-test me whenever you want. I’m going to buy some tests. I’m going to have them in the house. If you ever feel nervous, I want you to have access to this and I’ll do it, no questions asked.'
During her interview with Self, Kristen Bell alluded that she and her husband were trying to correct some familial patterns. She admitted that both her parents as well Dax Shepard’s were divorced many times over. The Hollywood couple wanted to break that curse through therapy. Bell revealed her and her husband’s stance on making their marriage work.
Do you want to be on the porch with someone when you’re 80? We both want that.
Given their family history, it’s commendable that Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard use therapy to help guide their marriage when needed. After all, relationships are work and being a public person adds unique challenges. As evident by the number of Hollywood breakups, not every celebrity couple is able to work through their issues.
But Kristen Bell gave some unexpected insight into dealing with a spouse’s relapse. She talked about Dax Shepard’s vulnerability helping her to deal with her mental health. The Frozen star stated on the Checking In podcast:
To be honest, I learned that from my husband because he’s so damn vulnerable. And he just prides himself on walking around like an open wound with his vulnerabilities. And being vulnerable, it’s also a part of that is saying that you need something.
Dax Shepard’s vulnerability with Kristen Bell showed just how open and honest the couple is with each other, even during troubling times. Some couples who have been together longer don’t have that level of honesty and vulnerability in their relationships. While Shepard’s relapse was disappointing, Bell’s words reassured anyone who deals with a recovering addict. It shows that relapse can be just a minor bump in the journey of sobriety and recovery.