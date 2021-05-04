Kristen Bell Gets Honest About Her Conversations With Dax Shepard After His Relapse

We realized, ‘Okay, our math wasn’t working. I mean, he admitted it so quickly. It was like, ‘I did something that I don’t want to do. I’m going down a bad road. I want help. I want your help,’ and I looked at him and I said, ‘Okay, you come up with the new math... (He said) 'You can drug-test me whenever you want. I’m going to buy some tests. I’m going to have them in the house. If you ever feel nervous, I want you to have access to this and I’ll do it, no questions asked.'