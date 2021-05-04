See What Kim Kardashian West Will Look Like In Paw Patrol: The Movie

If you have little ones, there’s a very good chance that you are familiar with the animated program Paw Patrol. Airing on Nick Jr., the wholesome show follows a kind-hearted boy named Ryder who leads a pack of eager pups, collectively known as the Paw Patrol, on missions around their town to help people in need. No challenge is too big for these doggies, and no pup is too small… but they’e about to need a big screen to contain their adventures. Paramount is bringing Paw Patrol: The Movie to multiplexes on August 20, giving families a reason to escape the heat and enjoy a flick this summer. And the cast for the movie is red-hot, including Jimmy Kimmel, Dax Shepard, Randall Park and, believe it or not, Kim Kardashian West.
That’s right, the famous reality television personality is lending her recognizable voice to an original, all new character named Delores, and while we don’t yet know what role the doggie is playing in the overall story, we can give you the first look at Kardashian’s pure-white pup:
Like most celebrities, Kim Kardashian West took on the role of Delores in Paw Patrol: The Movie to please her own kids. She appeared at the Kids’ Choice Awards back in March and, according to People, gushed about how cool the role was making her in the Kardashian household. Her co-star, Tyler Perry agreed that he suddenly became a much cooler father once he was able to brag that he “shared” the screen with the pups. Imagine being a kid, loving a particular animated TV series, and when the show gets made into a movie, your parent lends his or her voice? So cool.
As mentioned, Tyler Perry and Kim Kardashian West aren’t the only celebs voicing characters. We also have a good new image of the character late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel will be playing in Paw Patrol: The Movie. Meet Adventure City news reporter Marty Muckraker. With a name like that, you know he’s up to no good:
Everyone has such high hair in Adventure City. It’s a definite style. A trailer for this new Paw Patrol: The Movie should be arriving shortly, but in the meantime, Paramount provided CinemaBlend with an official synopsis:
When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City!
We'll have more on Paw Patrol: The Movie as we get closer to its August 20 release date.