See What Kim Kardashian West Will Look Like In Paw Patrol: The Movie

If you have little ones, there’s a very good chance that you are familiar with the animated program Paw Patrol. Airing on Nick Jr., the wholesome show follows a kind-hearted boy named Ryder who leads a pack of eager pups, collectively known as the Paw Patrol, on missions around their town to help people in need. No challenge is too big for these doggies, and no pup is too small… but they’e about to need a big screen to contain their adventures. Paramount is bringing Paw Patrol: The Movie to multiplexes on August 20, giving families a reason to escape the heat and enjoy a flick this summer. And the cast for the movie is red-hot, including Jimmy Kimmel, Dax Shepard, Randall Park and, believe it or not, Kim Kardashian West.