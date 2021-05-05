Chris Hemsworth's Wife Shares Hilarious Video Of Him Dancing, And I Can't Look Away

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Over the past decade actor Chris Hemsworth has become movie megastar. This is in no small part due to his ongoing role playing Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s also gotten attention for his A+ social media game, and Hemsworth’s wife Elsa Pataky just shared a video of the couple dancing. And I honestly can’t look away.
Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth have been married since 2010, and their many fans love to see any glimpse of their love story. So when Pataky shared a video of the pair dancing in matching white suits, it quickly started raking up the views. You can check it out for yourself below,
Does anyone else have FOMO right now? Because honestly, who wouldn’t want to go to a stylish party down under right now, especially when attended by Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky. Let’s break down what we’re being shown in this hilarious clip
The above video comes to us from the personal Instagram of Elsa Pataky. The actress-model has a whopping 4.2 million followers, many of which delight in any peek behind the curtain to her life with Chris Hemsworth. So you can imagine how many likes and views the clip of the two dancing got.
Marvel fans can re-watch Chris Hemsworth’s time in the MCU on Disney+. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
Despite Chris Hemsworth’s hulking physique and onscreen badassery, the 37 year-old actor is also known for his comedic sensibility. The video of him dancing is no exception, and shows off the sense of humor that’s come out in projects like Thor: Ragnarok and Ghostbusters.
Fans of Chris Hemsworth’s filmography might recognize some of the actor’ sweet dance moves from Elsa Pataky’s video. The actor famously danced with his shirt open in Bad Times at the El Royale, and there are some similarities to his white suit moves. As a reminder, check out the scene in question below.
There’s a similarity there, right? Regardless, it’s clear that Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky have some serious moves and serious chemistry. So smart money says they had fun attending whatever fancy party they attended.
Chris Hemsworth is currently working hard filming Thor: Love and Thunder, with production rumored to be slowing down soon. Taika Waititi’s blockbuster will mark the first time a hero is given a fourth movie, and will also feature notable appearances by the Guardians of the Galaxy and Natalie Portmans’ Jane Foster.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently expected to arrive in theaters May 6th, 2022. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.