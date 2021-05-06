Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Clarifies Pronunciation For His Character And Name IRL

As things stand now, Shang-Chi isn’t the most well-known Marvel property, especially since outside of the comics, he’s only appeared in a few video games. But once Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings comes out, his popularity will surely skyrocket, just like what happened with the Guardians of the Galaxy and will likely occur with the Eternals, the Marvel property being introduced to the MCU just two months after Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi hits the scene. The first trailer for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings dropped last month, and you’re welcome to rewatch it here: