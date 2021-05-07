Chris Evans Sends Love After Robert Downey Jr. Suffers Devastating Loss

Chris Evan’s tribute to Jimmy Rich and Robert Downey Jr.’s friendship was only a glimpse into their relationship. As Downey Jr. pointed out in his tribute to Rich, the Marvel crew member was more of a “brother” to him. Serving as his children’s “uncle” and personal assistant for over two decades, Rich became a member of RDJ’s family and an important player in the actor’s continuing sobriety. So for Downey Jr., the loss of his right-hand man was like losing an important piece in his puzzle.