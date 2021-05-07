Oscars 2021: Steven Soderbergh Breaks Silence On Final Award And Chadwick Boseman’s Loss

That was something we were going to do well before the nominations came out — we talked about that in January It’s our belief — that I think is not unfounded — that actors’ speeches tend to be more dramatic than producers’ speeches. And so, we thought it might be fun to mix it up, especially if people didn’t know that was coming. So that was always part of the plan. And then when the nominations came out and there was even the possibility that Chadwick could win posthumously, our feeling was if he were to win and his widow were to speak on his behalf, there would be nowhere to go after that. So, we stuck with it.