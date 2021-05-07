news

Oscars 2021: Steven Soderbergh Breaks Silence On Final Award And Chadwick Boseman’s Loss

Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa seeing on his throne in Black Panther

Chadwick Boseman losing the Best Actor Oscar capped off a bizarre, yet historic Academy Awards telecast. The disappointment over the late actor’s loss left a bad taste after being last award season's darling. What made the moment even more awkward was the placement of the award. Now, Oscars producer Steven Soderbergh has broken his silence on the final award and Boseman’s surprise loss.

As one of Hollywood’s celebrated directors, Steven Soderbergh is known for his avant-garde filmmaking. S, his approach to this year’s Oscar shouldn’t have come as a surprise. Certain changes for the 2021 Oscars were met negative criticism, especially switching the order of Best Picture, Actress and Actor categories. The prolific director gave some insight into placing the Best Actor category last with the following:

That was something we were going to do well before the nominations came out — we talked about that in January It’s our belief — that I think is not unfounded — that actors’ speeches tend to be more dramatic than producers’ speeches. And so, we thought it might be fun to mix it up, especially if people didn’t know that was coming. So that was always part of the plan. And then when the nominations came out and there was even the possibility that Chadwick could win posthumously, our feeling was if he were to win and his widow were to speak on his behalf, there would be nowhere to go after that. So, we stuck with it.

After revealing the awards switch was planned before Chadwick Boseman’s nomination, Steven Soderbergh and the other Oscar producers’ decision makes more sense. It also falls in line with Soderbergh’s auteur approach to filmmaking. He did have a point with saying actors’ speeches are usually more powerful than the ones from producers. Despite this knowledge, it didn’t make Boseman’s posthumous loss hurt any less despite his family's class response. Unfortunately, since the public was not privy to ths knowledge, it came off as if the Oscars were using Boseman’s passing for the press.

During his interview with The Los Angeles Times, Steven Soderbergh gave his take on Chadwick Boseman’s loss at the Oscars, saying even he was aware of the impact the late actor’s win would mean for the show. The director said about the ill-fated moment:

I said if there was even the sliver of a chance that he would win and that his widow would speak, then we were operating under the fact that was the end of the show. So, it wasn’t like we assumed it would, but if there was even a possibility that it would happen, then you have to account for that. That would have been such a shattering moment, that to come back after that would have been just impossible.

It's at least nice to know Steven Soderbergh and the other producers knew how big Chadwick Boseman’s win would’ve been. But the switching of categories did disprove one Oscar theory – the Academy knows who’s winning ahead of time. Best Actor winner Anthony Hopkins not being in attendance made the moment even more awkward. Even though Soderbergh cleared things up, hopefully this anticlimactic moment will serve as a learning moment for the Academy.

Up Next

Arnold Schwarzenegger Has A Suggestion For The 2022 Oscars Ceremony, And It’s So On Brand
More From This Author
    • Adreon Patterson Adreon Patterson View Profile

      A boy from Greenwood, South Carolina. CinemaBlend Contributor. An animation enthusiast (anime, US and international films, television). Freelance writer, designer and artist. Lover of music (US and international).

Looks Like Daniel Kaluuya's Oscar Win Just Boosted His Odds Of Becoming The Next 007 news 1w Looks Like Daniel Kaluuya's Oscar Win Just Boosted His Odds Of Becoming The Next 007 Mike Reyes
Twitter Was Not Happy Over Chadwick Boseman's Oscar Loss, But Producer Shared How The Ma Rainey's Actor Would Feel news 1w Twitter Was Not Happy Over Chadwick Boseman's Oscar Loss, But Producer Shared How The Ma Rainey's Actor Would Feel Mike Reyes
Marvel's Kevin Feige Talks Eternals Filming After Chloe Zhao's Big Oscars Win, And Now I'm Hyped news 1w Marvel's Kevin Feige Talks Eternals Filming After Chloe Zhao's Big Oscars Win, And Now I'm Hyped Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Supernova Jan 29, 2021 Supernova Rating TBD
Mortal Kombat Apr 23, 2021 Mortal Kombat 5
The Last Duel Oct 15, 2021 The Last Duel Rating TBD
F9 Jun 25, 2021 F9 Rating TBD
Black Widow Jul 9, 2021 Black Widow Rating TBD
Real Housewives Of New York Star Admits She Broke Up With Fiancé When He Chose His Kids During Quarantine TBD Real Housewives Of New York Star Admits She Broke Up With Fiancé When He Chose His Kids During Quarantine Rating TBD
Saw: The Horror Franchise's Apprentices Ranked Ahead Of Spiral TBD Saw: The Horror Franchise's Apprentices Ranked Ahead Of Spiral Rating TBD
Venom Video Shows Tom Hardy Having Fun With Motion Capture, Now Bring On Carnage TBD Venom Video Shows Tom Hardy Having Fun With Motion Capture, Now Bring On Carnage Rating TBD
Turner And Hooch: Premiere Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know About The Disney+ Series TBD Turner And Hooch: Premiere Date, Cast And Other Quick Things We Know About The Disney+ Series Rating TBD
The Flash: 5 Things I'll Miss Without Cisco After Carlos Valdes Departs TBD The Flash: 5 Things I'll Miss Without Cisco After Carlos Valdes Departs Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information