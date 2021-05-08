The Suicide Squad's Idris Elba And Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction Director Are Teaming Up For A New Film, And It Sounds Wild

At this point, Idris Elba is one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood, as the actor has managed to land a variety of diverse roles over the years. As a result he’s become many things to audiences, including an action star. Films like Pacific Rim and Hobbs and Shaw have helped make him a mainstay in the realm of blockbuster films, and his role in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad should only bolster his status. But now, Elba is teaming up with Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction director for a brand new thriller, and it sounds wild.
Idris Elba is joining forces with Extraction’s Sam Hargrave Stay Frosty, a script that was purchased by Warner Bros. in a spec auction. Elba and Hargrave will also serve as producers alongside Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg. According to Deadline, the studio paid north of $1 million for the screenplay, which comes from Tyler Marceca. Admittedly, that does sound like a hefty price to pay for a script, but you haven’t heard the premise yet.
Stay Frosty takes place during the holiday season and will see Idris Elba play a man who miraculously survives a bullet to the head. After this, the man sets out to find the assassin that’s gunning for him while trying to make it home in time for Christmas. The trade describes the main character as a John Wick-type, and the film is intended to be a throwback to classic action thrillers like Lethal Weapon and Die Hard.
Needless to say, this sounds like a perfect action vehicle for Idris Elba, as the actor possesses the necessary grit to play a John Wick-esque character. Sam Hargrave also managed to leave quite an impression through Extraction, which was his directorial debut. Hargrave’s background as a stunt coordinator is one of the things that helped him land some of the insane sequences in the Netflix film. The result was another nice notch in Chris Hemsworth’s action movie belt, and the filmmaker can certainly do the same for Elba.
Ahead of Stay Frosty, Idris Elba still has a number of other films in production that are sure to pique fans’ interest. One of these films is Three Thousand Years of Longing, the long-delayed fantasy, romance film from George Miller. At present, Elba is shooting the western drama The Harder They Fall, which places him with big names like Jonathan Majors and Regina King.
Of course, there could also be more major blockbusters in Idris’ Elba’s future. If many 007 fans get their way, they could one day see him step into the shoes of James Bond. Elba has been linked to the role for years now and, based on recent comments he’s made, it sounds like the rumors are only intensifying.
It’s still early days for Stay Frosty, but the film’s crazy premise should be enough to get moviegoers pumped. It’ll be exciting to see who ends up joining Idris Elba in the chilly, yuletide flick!