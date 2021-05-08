The Suicide Squad's Idris Elba And Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction Director Are Teaming Up For A New Film, And It Sounds Wild

At this point, Idris Elba is one of the most recognizable names in Hollywood, as the actor has managed to land a variety of diverse roles over the years. As a result he’s become many things to audiences, including an action star. Films like Pacific Rim and Hobbs and Shaw have helped make him a mainstay in the realm of blockbuster films, and his role in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad should only bolster his status. But now, Elba is teaming up with Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction director for a brand new thriller, and it sounds wild.