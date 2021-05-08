Hunger Games Fans Are Celebrating Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen, So Can We Have A Sequel Already?

The character even inspired real-life protests last year and the fashion of the movie seemed to inspire Lady Gaga during the presidential inauguration earlier this year. Suzanne Collins also finally returned to the world of Panem last year with the release of her prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The book about President Snow is already set to become a movie but, as fans celebrate Katniss specifically, I can’t help but hope her character will be explored again one day as well: