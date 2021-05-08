Hunger Games Fans Are Celebrating Jennifer Lawrence's Katniss Everdeen, So Can We Have A Sequel Already?

We don’t often celebrate the birthdays of literary and movie characters so when the occasion does come, you know it’s someone well-beloved. May 8 is Katniss Everdeen’s big day and, even six years removed from the film franchise’s epic conclusion and over a decade since the book series capped off, fans are honoring their favorite Panem tribute – plus Jennifer Lawrence, obviously.
What’s always been special about the Girl on Fire’s birthday is the fact that the date is also shared with the day in 1429 when 17-year-old Saint Joan of Arc had her victory at Orleans that fulfilled her promise to liberate her city. Talk about an awesome parallel! Anyway, fans did not forget the big day, with one Twitter user sharing this post:
Being named one of the “greatest heroes of our time” is a huge compliment to Katniss Everdeen. The Hunger Games character did lead her dystopian world into freedom years after volunteering in place of her sister in the society’s annual games. After winning the bloody competition with Peeta Mellark, she becomes the face of a rebellion that changes everything.
After the character inspired YA readers globally, Jennifer Lawrence’s strong portrayal of Katniss propelled her popularity even further. So of course, a day of love for Katniss also means some energy being thrown into J-Law’s direction:
The Hunger Games films would no doubt not be the same without her performance in the films. Though, it should be noted that in the books Suzanne Collins had written the character shorter with olive skin, grey eyes and black hair. Some fans have claimed Hollywood white-washed Katniss. Even so, the adaptation of her has inspired young women all over the world:
The character even inspired real-life protests last year and the fashion of the movie seemed to inspire Lady Gaga during the presidential inauguration earlier this year. Suzanne Collins also finally returned to the world of Panem last year with the release of her prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The book about President Snow is already set to become a movie but, as fans celebrate Katniss specifically, I can’t help but hope her character will be explored again one day as well:
Following the events of Mockingjay, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark settle down away from the Capitol and have children together. Although, I don’t imagine the complicated politics of Panem would simply stop there. There are a lot of exciting places Katniss' story could go if Suzanne Collins decided to explore her hero once again.
In regards to Jennifer Lawrence, the actress is finally making a comeback later this year with Netflix’s Don’t Look Up. Check out CinemaBlend's list of all the upcoming projects J-Law is working on.