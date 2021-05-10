Zack Snyder's Blunt Comments About Warner Bros. Put His Justice League 2 In Doubt

I would think about it this way. Yes, Warner Bros. has been aggressively anti-Snyder, if you will. And that’s… what can you say? What can I say? Clearly they’re not interested in my take. But I would also say that they certainly weren’t interested in my take on Justice League. They certainly made decisions about that. And I love the characters, and I love the worlds, and I think it’s an amazing place to make a movie. It’s glorious IP. So there’s that. I don’t know what could be done as you go forward, other than, I think the fan movement is so strong, and the fan community is so -- the intention is so pure. And I really have huge respect for it. I would hope that cooler heads would prevail with (Warner Bros.) and that they would see that there’s this massive fandom that wants more of that. But who knows what they’ll do?