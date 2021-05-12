The Forever Purge Trailer Sees The Horror Franchise Go Far Beyond A Single Night Of Chaos And Terror

While all four of the previous movies in the franchise have been primarily set during the terrifying 12-hour stretch when murder, rape, arson, assault and more are legal, The Forever Purge quickly establishes in its trailer that it is putting a new spin on things by starting its story in the wake of a Purge. In the movie, the central characters living close to the southern border of the United States find themselves terrorized by a group of marauders who have no interest in seeing the half-day of zero consequences come to an end (hence the title). It's not specifically made clear when the film is set in relation to its predecessors, but considering that The Purge is brought to an end in the closing minutes of The Purge: Election Night, with Elizabeth Mitchell's Charlie Roan becoming president, it seems fair to assume that this new plot will be set either immediately after that final event, or at a different point on the timeline completely. The ensemble cast includes Ana de la Reguera, Tenoch Huerta, Josh Lucas, Cassidy Freeman, Leven Rambin, Alejandro Edda and Will Patton.