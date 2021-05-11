Marvel Fans Have Thoughts About Black Widow’s Taskmaster After New Posters Revealed

Overall the Marvel Cinematic Universe has done a stellar job of bringing comic book characters from the page to the screen in a way that has worked remarkably well, but nobody is perfect. Taskmaster was going to be a difficult character to work with and people have had very different opinions of the level of success ever since he first appeared in the marketing materials. It's possible the look will work better in the movie than it does in a simple poster, though some are pointing out it might work even better in a popular video game. And let's be honest, at the rate at which Fortnite is collecting characters from films and TV, there's a better than even chance this character is going to appear in Fornite looking just like this before too long.