Melissa McCarthy Shares Empowering Note She Wrote Herself As A Young Woman

Remember when we had to write letters to our future selves in high school? I do. Mine was full of Taylor Swift lyrics and teenage angst. It wasn’t very helpful when I opened it my senior year. I would have much rather read the one Melissa McCarthy just shared on social media.
Yes, like so many of us, Melissa McCarthy once wrote a note to her older self, and she decided to share its contents to the Instagram masses. Take a look below:
Talk about empowering. Rather than go over old boyfriends or high school drama, Melissa McCarthy shared a plethora of inspiring messages, topped off with her trademark sense of humor (of course a walk of shame can be character-building). Not only did she encourage her future self to “for the love of God, buy both pairs of shoes” and “just eat the damn cookie!!,” Melissa McCarthy also focused on relationships. Past boyfriends are just dust in the wind, and when in doubt, call Mom (I can personally vouch for that last one).
Multiple celebrities posted positive comments on Melissa McCarthy’s inspiring message, including Hilary Swank, Courteney Cox, Luke Evans, and Drew Scott of The Property Brothers. As if her plethora of supportive Hollywood friends wasn’t proof enough, McCarthy’s enormous success in the entertainment industry shows that she followed her past self’s advice. After being introduced to audiences as Sookie St. James on Amy Sherman-Palladino’s hit Gilmore Girls, she nabbed a leading role on the hit CBS sitcom Mike & Molly. The show earned Melissa McCarthy the 2011 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series.
Not impressed yet? Keep in mind that 2011 was the same year she cracked us up in Paul Feig’s Bridesmaids alongside Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph. Melissa McCarthy was so hilarious that she earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. How often do you see Oscar nominations for purely comedic films?
No one would fault Melissa McCarthy for needing a break after all those prestigious honors, but she just kept on making movies and continues to do so. Her most recent film, Thunder Force, just premiered on Netflix. Melissa McCarthy plays a superhero alongside fellow award-winning actress Octavia Spencer, and you're welcome to read CinemaBlend's review of the movie.
As for upcoming projects, Melissa McCarthy has those in abundance. She’ll be joining Nicole Kidman, Samara Weaving and Manny Jacinto, among others, in Hulu’s adaption of Liane Moriarty’s novel Nine Perfect Strangers. Another project for streaming, The Starling, will tell the story of a couple (Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd) dealing with the fallout of a devastating tragedy. And I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Melissa McCarthy’s upcoming turn as the sea witch Ursula in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. She’ll be joined by Halle Bailey as Ariel and Javier Bardem as King Triton.