Regina King Is Making A Horror Comics Adaptation As Her One Night In Miami Follow-Up

This will be Regina King’s second time working on a comic book media project, as she previously starred as Angela Abar, a.k.a. Sister Night, in HBO’s Watchmen series. However, it was undoubtedly her work on One Night in Miami that resulted in Legendary Entertainment deciding she was the one who should bring Bitter Root to the big screen. One Night in Miami starred Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Eli Goree as Cassius Clay, Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown and Leslie Odom Jr. as Sam Cooke, with the movie delivering a fictionalized account of when the four men met each other in 1964. The movie scored three Academy Award nominations in the Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song categories, among numerous other accolades.