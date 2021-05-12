How The Fast And Furious Director’s Son Helped With A Wild F9 Stunt

At eight or nine years old, Oqwe Lin already seems to be ready to continue the family business of total car-nage, as that F9 fix led to even more excitement shown in that sequence. With F9 revving up its engines for the delayed, but still monumental debut this summer, it’s once again time to hear stories of how the series is wildly progressing towards its potentially two-part finale in F10. Between this magnet plane anecdote, and the fact that we’re probably seeing Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) blasting off into space, everything does seem to be on the table.