How The Fast And Furious Director’s Son Helped With A Wild F9 Stunt

Ever since Dominic Toretto started talking about the importance of family in the ever popular Fast Saga, it’s been both a core component to the story being told and the way that these films have come together. F9 is about to prove both halves of that equation are still valid, as Vin Diesel’s franchise frontman is about to clash with his little brother, played by John Cena. And part of their conflict includes a wild stunt planned by director Justin Lin’s own son.
The specific F9 stunt we’re talking about is a moment from the first trailer released for the movie, where Cena’s Jakob Toretto defies the laws of physics, thanks to an assist from Charlize Theron’s Cipher, and “a magnet plane”. Seeing as the franchise already proved that “cars can’t fly,” so much as they can glide between skyscrapers, Justin Lin was stuck on how to get Jakob from point A to a point B too far to jump through conventional means. Which lead to his son helping plan out the eventual solution, which Lin then revealed to Empire:
We were talking about the ravine [set-piece] and I said, ‘Alright, so here’s Roman and Tej. Jakob needs to get to the other side – how does he get there?’ And Oqwe just picked it up and pitched the idea of the plane and everything. After us spending hundreds of hours on planning, I guess he was paying attention, and he understood the characters.
At eight or nine years old, Oqwe Lin already seems to be ready to continue the family business of total car-nage, as that F9 fix led to even more excitement shown in that sequence. With F9 revving up its engines for the delayed, but still monumental debut this summer, it’s once again time to hear stories of how the series is wildly progressing towards its potentially two-part finale in F10. Between this magnet plane anecdote, and the fact that we’re probably seeing Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) blasting off into space, everything does seem to be on the table.
Through magnets, a lot of things are possible in the F9 world. We’ve seen cars pushed aside because of gigantic electromagnets in the second trailer for June’s coming attraction, on top of the magnet plane that started this attractive path of destruction. Should you want to see Oqwe Lin’s F9 invention at work, take a look at the first trailer from last year, and pay close attention around the 02:46 mark to see how this sequence looks like it’ll play out:
Magnets, bridges, and all sorts of methods that push the boundaries of science are present in F9, and June 25th could be the day that we see gravity, and the box office, defy expectations. And a hearty congratulations must go to Justin and Oqwe Lin, as they may have just helped ensure the history of the Fast Saga with their partnership. Whatever they’re hiding behind the curtain on this one has to be insane!