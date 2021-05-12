news

How The Fast And Furious Director’s Son Helped With A Wild F9 Stunt

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel driving hard in F9.

Ever since Dominic Toretto started talking about the importance of family in the ever popular Fast Saga, it’s been both a core component to the story being told and the way that these films have come together. F9 is about to prove both halves of that equation are still valid, as Vin Diesel’s franchise frontman is about to clash with his little brother, played by John Cena. And part of their conflict includes a wild stunt planned by director Justin Lin’s own son.

The specific F9 stunt we’re talking about is a moment from the first trailer released for the movie, where Cena’s Jakob Toretto defies the laws of physics, thanks to an assist from Charlize Theron’s Cipher, and “a magnet plane”. Seeing as the franchise already proved that “cars can’t fly,” so much as they can glide between skyscrapers, Justin Lin was stuck on how to get Jakob from point A to a point B too far to jump through conventional means. Which lead to his son helping plan out the eventual solution, which Lin then revealed to Empire:

We were talking about the ravine [set-piece] and I said, ‘Alright, so here’s Roman and Tej. Jakob needs to get to the other side – how does he get there?’ And Oqwe just picked it up and pitched the idea of the plane and everything. After us spending hundreds of hours on planning, I guess he was paying attention, and he understood the characters.

At eight or nine years old, Oqwe Lin already seems to be ready to continue the family business of total car-nage, as that F9 fix led to even more excitement shown in that sequence. With F9 revving up its engines for the delayed, but still monumental debut this summer, it’s once again time to hear stories of how the series is wildly progressing towards its potentially two-part finale in F10. Between this magnet plane anecdote, and the fact that we’re probably seeing Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) and Roman (Tyrese Gibson) blasting off into space, everything does seem to be on the table.

Through magnets, a lot of things are possible in the F9 world. We’ve seen cars pushed aside because of gigantic electromagnets in the second trailer for June’s coming attraction, on top of the magnet plane that started this attractive path of destruction. Should you want to see Oqwe Lin’s F9 invention at work, take a look at the first trailer from last year, and pay close attention around the 02:46 mark to see how this sequence looks like it’ll play out:

Magnets, bridges, and all sorts of methods that push the boundaries of science are present in F9, and June 25th could be the day that we see gravity, and the box office, defy expectations. And a hearty congratulations must go to Justin and Oqwe Lin, as they may have just helped ensure the history of the Fast Saga with their partnership. Whatever they’re hiding behind the curtain on this one has to be insane!

Up Next

The Fast And Furious Movies' Timeline Explained
More From This Author
    • Mike Reyes Mike Reyes View Profile

      CinemaBlend's James Bond (expert). Also versed in Large Scale Aggressors, time travel, and Guillermo del Toro. He fights for The User.

Why F9's Jordana Brewster Told Herself She Didn't Deserve Maternity Leave news 7d Why F9's Jordana Brewster Told Herself She Didn't Deserve Maternity Leave Dirk Libbey
Upcoming Michael Rooker Movies And Shows: What's Ahead For The Guardians Of The Galaxy Actor news 2w Upcoming Michael Rooker Movies And Shows: What's Ahead For The Guardians Of The Galaxy Actor Will Ashton
Vin Diesel Reveals Why Fans Of The First Fast And Furious Movie Will Enjoy F9 news 2w Vin Diesel Reveals Why Fans Of The First Fast And Furious Movie Will Enjoy F9 Adam Holmes

Trending Movies

Wrath Of Man May 7, 2021 Wrath Of Man 6
Boss Level Mar 5, 2021 Boss Level Rating TBD
Minamata Feb 4, 2021 Minamata Rating TBD
Cherry Feb 26, 2021 Cherry 8
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Rating TBD
After Jeopardy Hosting Gig, Star Trek's LeVar Burton Landed Another Perfectly Suited TV Role TBD After Jeopardy Hosting Gig, Star Trek's LeVar Burton Landed Another Perfectly Suited TV Role Rating TBD
A Popular Disneyland Ride Is Now Using A Virtual Queue And That's A Big Deal TBD A Popular Disneyland Ride Is Now Using A Virtual Queue And That's A Big Deal Rating TBD
Mom's Allison Janney Apparently Can't Speak Publicly On Why She Thinks Show Was Cancelled TBD Mom's Allison Janney Apparently Can't Speak Publicly On Why She Thinks Show Was Cancelled Rating TBD
Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom: 13 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Raiders Sequel TBD Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom: 13 Behind-The-Scenes Facts About The Raiders Sequel Rating TBD
The Godfather: Part III Dec 25, 1990 The Godfather: Part III Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information