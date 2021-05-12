No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Talks Public Response After Stunning In New Corset Photos

Billie Eilish can’t stop, won’t stop breaking records with her unprecedented music career as of late. The 19-year-old is the youngest artist to ever write a James Bond song, plus the first to be recorded in a singer’s own home. With “No Time To Die” out, Eilish is now teasing a new era for her musically with her upcoming album Happier Than Ever. And last week, she went absolutely viral for changing up her usual baggy attire to model some form-fitting lingerie.
The singer’s Vogue cover shoot immediately turned heads, with many of the pictures she posted on Instagram breaking her own records for most likes in a matter of minutes. She had previously set a new record for social media with the reveal of her platinum blonde hair. Each of her corset photos have between 11 million to 21 million likes each. It’s a crazy amount of attention for one person to achieve, and she has now shared her reaction to her corset photos. In her words:
I do get excited. I think it more just makes me never wanna post again. It’s like a weird I feel like I wanted to post more when less people cared. Now, more people care it’s scary to me. But it’s amazing. It was so weird the day all those pictures came out. I would post one and I would see: ‘Billie Eilish has broken the record for the fastest picture liked.’ Then, I’d post another one and it would say ‘Billie Eilish just broke the other record she just broke with the new fastest picture ever like.’ It’s been crazy. It’s been a weird, surreal week.
Billie Eilish opened up about how it really feels to break so many social media records so quickly during a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. As exciting as these records are for the young singer, it also means the pressure is on for her whenever she decides to post a new photo or statement to the public. The 19-year-old shared some hesitancy to continue to contribute to outlets like Instagram because there’s simply too many people with their eyes on her these days.
That's understandable. Billie Eilish’s platform has skyrocketed in the past few years, especially with the release of 2019’s Grammy-winning record When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, which included the radio hit “bad guy.” Though at the same time, she’s using her massive audience to share important messages too, whether it's about environmentalism, voting or body positivity with her viral corset shoot.
Billie Eilish’s Vogue cover allowed her to send a strong message about finding power in presenting one’s body how a woman wants to after years of claiming she covered it up to not be objectified. Eilish has also opened up about feeling insecure about her own body, so feeling beautiful in some pink and muted lingerie was a step in the right direction for her and a way to encourage women (and men) to dress how they’d like. As Eilish told Vogue, “it’s all about what makes you feel good.”
You can hear Billie Eilish in No Time To Die when it comes out on October 8, and look out for her new album Happier Than Ever on July 30.