No Time To Die Singer Billie Eilish Talks Public Response After Stunning In New Corset Photos

I do get excited. I think it more just makes me never wanna post again. It’s like a weird I feel like I wanted to post more when less people cared. Now, more people care it’s scary to me. But it’s amazing. It was so weird the day all those pictures came out. I would post one and I would see: ‘Billie Eilish has broken the record for the fastest picture liked.’ Then, I’d post another one and it would say ‘Billie Eilish just broke the other record she just broke with the new fastest picture ever like.’ It’s been crazy. It’s been a weird, surreal week.