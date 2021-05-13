Get Pumped For More Of Henry Cavill's Luscious Locks As Millie Bobby Brown Shares Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 News

Sherlock Holmes has been getting a lot of attention on screen over the last decade, and in 2020, Superman actor Henry Cavill joined the ranks of actors who’ve brought the Arthur Conan Doyle-created character to life. In fact he got a lot of attention for his hair in Netflix's Enola Homes; however, it's worth pointing out he wasn’t the star of the story he appeared in. Sherlock, along with he and Mycroft Holmes’ younger sister will officially be returning for a sequel, as Enola Holmes 2 is officially happening at Netflix, per Millie Bobby Brown.
Eight months after Enola Holmes premiered on Netflix, the streaming service announced today that Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill will be back for Round 2. Millie Bobby Brown then followed up the good news with her own charming post, which simply read:
When Enola Holmes first came out during the pandemic, many found Millie Bobby Brown's portrayal of the spunky and resourceful Enola Holmes to be delightful, but it's also worth pointing out there was a lot of talk about hoping Henry Cavill's take on Sherlock Holmes would be back for more in Round 2, if there were to be a Round 2. Now the sequel has been greenlighted, I'm glad Netflix confirmed Cavill will be back as well.
Both actors have strong relationships with Netflix. After the success of Enola Holmes, Millie Bobby Brown signed on for another adventure film with the subscription streaming service called Damsel (and not to be confused with the Robert Pattinson movie of the same name). Netflix, of course, took a huge chance on Henry Cavill with The Witcher and that chance has seemingly paid off in spades. Season 2 of that series has also filmed -- facing incredible challenges -- and is on the way.
Interestingly, the Netflix announcement of the project mentions both Henry Cavill and Millie Bobby Brown, as well as Harry Bradbeer and writer Jack Thorne, all who will be back for Season 2. However, a few key players have been left out of this initial announcement. Anyone who has seen the movie knows Hunger Games star Sam Claflin played Mycroft Holmes in the first movie. I know it's hard to compete with Henry Cavill's hair, but I'd think Claflin warrants a mention, as does Louis Partridge, who played Tewkesbury in the original film. Will keep you updated on that front.
Netflix isn't a service that is totally immune to sequels. We know Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 is on the way, for example. For every announced sequel, though, there's another popular movie just waiting for a sequel announcement. Like, no offense to Enola Holmes 2 and I'm delighted it's coming, but how is The Old Guard 2 not happening yet? Anyway, I suppose we must take the good with the bad in this new world of streaming and without box office versus budget to rely on, sometimes decisions are being made that seem very surprising. In this case, Millie Bobby Brown seems excited to come back, I'm excited for her to direct address the camera and verbally spar with the one and only Sherlock Holmes, and this is very positive news. As Brown herself noted, 'The sequel is afoot'!