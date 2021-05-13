Get Pumped For More Of Henry Cavill's Luscious Locks As Millie Bobby Brown Shares Netflix's Enola Holmes 2 News

Netflix isn't a service that is totally immune to sequels. We know Chris Hemsworth's Extraction 2 is on the way, for example. For every announced sequel, though, there's another popular movie just waiting for a sequel announcement. Like, no offense to Enola Holmes 2 and I'm delighted it's coming, but how is The Old Guard 2 not happening yet? Anyway, I suppose we must take the good with the bad in this new world of streaming and without box office versus budget to rely on, sometimes decisions are being made that seem very surprising. In this case, Millie Bobby Brown seems excited to come back, I'm excited for her to direct address the camera and verbally spar with the one and only Sherlock Holmes, and this is very positive news. As Brown herself noted, 'The sequel is afoot'!