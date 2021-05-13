Top Gun: Maverick's Tom Cruise Shares New Set Photo To Celebrate Top Gun Day

There is a loose theory that seems to be at work though, and it’s not a happy one. With director Joseph Kosinski and writer Christopher McQuarrie’s legacyquel taking on an air of nostalgia and reflection on the legacy of Tom Cruise’s character, Top Gun: Maverick has been teasing a sad day in the world of Pete Mitchell. As a military funeral has been shown in the trailers, it sounds like one of Captain Mitchell’s dear friends may not be long for this world, and for all we know, Iceman is going to be the one who’s flying high into the clouds this time around.