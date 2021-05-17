Space Jam: 8 Behind-The-Scene Facts About The Michael Jordan Movie

Michael J. Fox And Chevy Chase Were Considered For Supporting Roles

At the time Space Jam was being made, there was possibly no bigger celebrity in the world than Michael Jordan. And of course, Bugs Bunny and the other Looney Tunes characters were Hollywood royalty, even if they were showing some rust pre-release. Still, it seemed many actors weren’t too keen on the idea of sharing the silver screen with the iconic duo.

In a retrospective article in Entertainment Weekly, director Joe Pytka explained that it was difficult to cast some of the supporting parts, most notably Michael’s assistant Stan. Pytka explained that actors didn’t think working with an athlete and animated characters would amount to much.

Other times, when Pytka had actors he wanted to pursue, he said that Warner Bros. shot them down, including Michael J. Fox and Chevy Chase.

In the end, Wayne Knight was cast as Stan, and it now seems impossible to imagine anyone else in the role.