The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Reveals Which New Character He Added First

James Gunn's follow-up to Suicide Squad has an absolutely massive cast list. While a few member of the cast from the first movie are returning, several more are not. Instead, we're getting just a wild number of new characters. So where did James Gunn even start? As it turns out, he started with King Shark. The writer/director of The Suicide Squad recently revealed that after deciding which characters he wanted to see back, like Harley Quinn and Amanda Waller, his first new addition was the massive shark voiced by Sylvester Stallone.