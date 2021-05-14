Zack Snyder Showed His Green Lantern To DC Fans And There’s Video

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Despite being released nearly two months ago, conversation surrounding Zack Snyder’s Justice League is showing no signs of slowing down. Fans have dissected every frame of the movie, and some are holding out hope for a sequel. We recently learn that Snyder shot footage for the introduction of Green Lantern John Stewart, and a new video shows the filmmaker revealing his design for the hero.
The Green Lantern Corps. have yet to factor heavily into the DC Extended Universe, and fans are eager to see the likes of John Stewart on the big screen. Zack Snyder wanted to include the character in the Snyder Cut’s coda, but the studio pushed back. Now we can see what actor Wayne T. Carr could have looked like in Justice League. Check out the brief video below.
I mean, how cool is that? While it’s unclear if/when we’ll be able to see any footage of Wayne T. Carr as Green Lantern in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, it looks like the filmmaker fully completed the character’s look. Talk about some serious FOMO.
The above video comes to us from Twitter, and has been breaking the internet since circulating. In it we see Zack Snyder himself, presumably talking to a group of people about his work on Justice League. Eventually the filmmaker decides to reveal the first real look at his take on Green Lantern John Stewart, and it definitely didn’t disappoint.
DC fans can re-watch Zack Snyder’s DC movies on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.
At the tail-end of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Harry Lennix’s Martian Manhunter is shown in his full glory, and promises to help Batman in the battles to come. This is the sequence where Snyder wanted John Stewart and Kilowog to appear. But Warner Bros. pushed back, as they’ve got plans for the Green Lantern Corps. Now that we can see what Wayne T. Carr would have looked like, fans are going to have thoughts.
Not including John Stewart in Zack Snyder’s Justice League seems to be the only way the filmmaker had to compromise on the four hour streaming event. Indeed, Snyder accepted no pay so that he could have control over his vision, which has certainly been a long time coming. The internet is still ablaze over the Snyder Cut, and fans show no signs of slowing down.
Since Zack Snyder was originally planning a five-film story for the DCEU, there are plenty of fans hoping that Warner Bros. moves forward with a Justice League sequel. Unfortunately both the studio and Snyder have denied this possibility. As for Green Lantern fans, there’s an HBO Max series coming that will bring them into the universe.
The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.