Wait, Is Michael Jordan In Space Jam: A New Legacy?

On the other hand, it could be something much more simple, MIchael Jordan being "in the movie" could literally just be a picture of him that appears someplace in the film. Maybe there's a team photo in Bugs Bunny's house of everybody who won the game in the first movie. Or maybe, someplace in the digital world that Lebron James gets trapped in, we see a clip from an old Nike commercial. That was where the entire concept for Space Jam first began, so seeing a reference to it wouldn't be that surprising. Perhaps we could even get a "new" Nike commercial in the movie and that's one way that Jordan actually could cameo but in an unexpected way.