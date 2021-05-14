news

Amber Heard Continues Teasing Aquaman 2, Reveals Her Favorite Aspect Of Mera

Amber Heard in Aquaman's final battle
For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is an ever-growing place, which is known for keeping the moviegoing audience on their collective toes. Conversations surrounding Zack Snyder’s Justice League aren’t slowing down anytime soon, but there are a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the line. This includes James Wan’s Aquaman 2, and actress Amber Heard has been teasing her return as Mera. And now she’s revealed her favorite aspect of that character.

Amber Heard debuted as Mera in the theatrical cut of Justice League, before her role was greatly expanded in Aquaman. While Heard recently reprised her role for Snyder Cut reshoots, she’s also been hyping up Aquaman 2. The 35 year-old actor has continued this trend, sharing her favorite thing about Mera in a post below:

Well, there you have it. While having superpowers in a major blockbuster is a dream job for many, it seems Amber Heard is particularly proud of how Mera has inspired audiences-- specifically young women. We’ll just have to see what comes next for the character in Aquaman 2.

The above post comes to us from Amber Heard’s personal Instagram page. She’s been using social media to hype up her continued role in the DCEU, and now she’s sharing some throwback photos with Aquaman fans who dressed up as Mera.

DC fans can re-watch Amber Heard’s time in the DCEU on HBO Max. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

As Amber Heard shared with her 3.9 million followers, she’s come into contact with a number of fans who identify with her signature Aquaman character. Mera recently got some new screen time thanks to Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Her role was expanded and included a British accent, with Mera also appearing in the new Knightmare sequence.

While Amber Heard participated in reshoots for the Snyder Cut’s dark future sequence, that four-hour streaming event technically isn’t canon. As such, fans are excited to dive back into the Aquaman franchise with James Wan’s upcoming sequel. And since Warner Bros. has cancelled plans for a Trench spinoff, Aquaman 2 will hold the future of the property on its shoulders.

While Amber Heard has been hyping up her role for Aquaman 2, there are some fans calling for her removal from the DCEU. This comes in response to her ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, and Depp being fired from his role in Fantastic Beasts 3. But Heard and her team have denied any reports of her leaving Mera behind, and this recent post certainly continues that.

Aquaman 2 is currently expected to hit theaters in 2022, so production may be starting soon. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

Aquaman’s Amber Heard Opens Up About Snyder Cut Reshoots After Wrapping
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Harley Quinn Actress Margot Robbie Gives Honest Thoughts About Birds Of Prey Sequel news 1d Harley Quinn Actress Margot Robbie Gives Honest Thoughts About Birds Of Prey Sequel Corey Chichizola
Why James Gunn's The Suicide Squad Is Rated R news 1d Why James Gunn's The Suicide Squad Is Rated R Corey Chichizola
How Much Money Johnny Depp Says He's Lost Since His Pirates Of The Caribbean Years news 2d How Much Money Johnny Depp Says He's Lost Since His Pirates Of The Caribbean Years Jessica Rawden

Trending Movies

Zola Jun 30, 2021 Zola Rating TBD
The Marksman Jan 15, 2021 The Marksman 5
Cherry Feb 26, 2021 Cherry 8
Free Guy May 21, 2021 Free Guy Rating TBD
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sep 24, 2021 Venom: Let There Be Carnage Rating TBD
Fast And Furious Star Lucas Black On F9 Return Alongside Han TBD Fast And Furious Star Lucas Black On F9 Return Alongside Han Rating TBD
New Halloween Kills Image Features One Angry Michael Myers TBD New Halloween Kills Image Features One Angry Michael Myers Rating TBD
Mom Showrunner Reveals What Happened To Anna Faris' Christy Beyond The Series Finale TBD Mom Showrunner Reveals What Happened To Anna Faris' Christy Beyond The Series Finale Rating TBD
Mission: Impossible 7’s Henry Czerny Reveals What His Character’s Been Doing Since The First Movie TBD Mission: Impossible 7’s Henry Czerny Reveals What His Character’s Been Doing Since The First Movie Rating TBD
Apparently, Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are The New Angelina Jolie And Billy Bob Thornton TBD Apparently, Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Are The New Angelina Jolie And Billy Bob Thornton Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information