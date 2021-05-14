Amber Heard Continues Teasing Aquaman 2, Reveals Her Favorite Aspect Of Mera

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe is an ever-growing place, which is known for keeping the moviegoing audience on their collective toes. Conversations surrounding Zack Snyder’s Justice League aren’t slowing down anytime soon, but there are a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the line. This includes James Wan’s Aquaman 2, and actress Amber Heard has been teasing her return as Mera. And now she’s revealed her favorite aspect of that character.
Amber Heard debuted as Mera in the theatrical cut of Justice League, before her role was greatly expanded in Aquaman. While Heard recently reprised her role for Snyder Cut reshoots, she’s also been hyping up Aquaman 2. The 35 year-old actor has continued this trend, sharing her favorite thing about Mera in a post below:
Well, there you have it. While having superpowers in a major blockbuster is a dream job for many, it seems Amber Heard is particularly proud of how Mera has inspired audiences-- specifically young women. We’ll just have to see what comes next for the character in Aquaman 2.
The above post comes to us from Amber Heard’s personal Instagram page. She’s been using social media to hype up her continued role in the DCEU, and now she’s sharing some throwback photos with Aquaman fans who dressed up as Mera.
As Amber Heard shared with her 3.9 million followers, she’s come into contact with a number of fans who identify with her signature Aquaman character. Mera recently got some new screen time thanks to Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Her role was expanded and included a British accent, with Mera also appearing in the new Knightmare sequence.
While Amber Heard participated in reshoots for the Snyder Cut’s dark future sequence, that four-hour streaming event technically isn’t canon. As such, fans are excited to dive back into the Aquaman franchise with James Wan’s upcoming sequel. And since Warner Bros. has cancelled plans for a Trench spinoff, Aquaman 2 will hold the future of the property on its shoulders.
While Amber Heard has been hyping up her role for Aquaman 2, there are some fans calling for her removal from the DCEU. This comes in response to her ongoing legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp, and Depp being fired from his role in Fantastic Beasts 3. But Heard and her team have denied any reports of her leaving Mera behind, and this recent post certainly continues that.
Aquaman 2 is currently expected to hit theaters in 2022, so production may be starting soon.