Universal's New Velocicoaster Video Reveals Raptor Animatronics Straight Out Of Jurassic World

Universal Orlando dropped a brief video on Instagram which shows one of creatures that you'll walk past while waiting in line to ride the Jurassic World Velocicoaster. As seen in Jurassic World, it's a velociraptor that is being held in place and muzzled, but the animated character looks incredibly lifelike. Much like the dinosaurs in the movie, one get the impression that this thing really doesn't want to be locked up, and if you get to close it might take your hand off. Playing it safe and not petting the dinosaur is probably the right call.