Disney's Cruella Reactions Are In, Here's What People Are Saying

If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will. That’s right, the live-action adaptation about a young Cruella de Vil (from Disney’s 101 Dalmations) is almost here! Cruella stars Emma Stone as the title character (but they pay proper homage to Glenn Close's original legacy), and also features Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Mark Strong. This crime comedy-drama follows Estelle de Vil, who aspires to be a fashion designer but journeys along the path that will lead her to become the notorious Cruella de Vil. (Everyone, hide your puppies.)

Cruella doesn't release until May 28 in theaters and simultaneously on Disney+ with Premier Access, but some critics have already seen the movie and are sharing their thoughts on social media. Check out what they're saying about Disney's new big screen picture below.