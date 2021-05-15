Dave Bautista And His Army Of The Dead Co-Stars Discuss The ‘Luxury’ Of Shooting In A Real Casino

Dave Bautista is, of course, talking about his role as Drax the Destroyer in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers movies, where he’s often acting against seas of green screen and characters who are not there. In comparison, Army of the Dead had Zack Snyder going to crazy lengths to build the casino set. He found it super helpful to be in a palpable place, also bringing attention to the actors who depicted the zombies on set, which he called “terrifying.”