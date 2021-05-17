Marvel’s Anthony Mackie Called Out Tom Holland In His Awards Speech, And I Can't Get Enough

The MTV Movie and TV awards took place over the weekend and it was a big night for one Anthony Mackie. The man who plays the new Captain America walked away with a pair of awards, but he also took the opportunity to throw some shade at his Marvel Cinematic Universe rival Tom Holland. Mackie used the acceptance speech for one of his awards to tell Tom Holland he was coming for him.
Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland have had some fun with each other over the years as the two have appeared in several MCU projects together. Most of it revolves around the fact that Holland plays a character who is generally more popular and more well known with fans that Mackie's character, but that's potentially changing now, and Mackie doesn't want Holland to forget that. Check out Mackie accepting the award for Best Duo for his work with Sebastian Stan in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
During the promotion for the final Avengers films, Tom Holland pointed out that his character gets his own movies, while Falcon was, as yet, not getting his own films. That clip resurfaced recently when it was reported that a brand new Captain America movie is apparently in early development, that would see Anthony Mackie in the lead role, following Falcon taking on Cap's mantle in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
It certainly does look like Anthony Mackie is coming for Tom Holland, as Mackie's star is certainly on the rise. In addition to winning the MTV Award for Best Duo, he also won a solo award for Best Hero, beating out the likes of Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman 1984 and Pedro Pascal for The Mandalorian. The awards certainly show that the fans are lining up behind Mackie, which is perhaps why the actor was ready he to say he was coming for Tom Holland.
Thank you guys so much. Y'all be safe, enjoy yourself I’m getting out of here. Tom Holland: I’m on your ass, boy.
The ball is now in Spider-Man's court. Tom Holland has his next Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home which is set to come out at the end of the year. Perhaps he'll win an MTV award or two next year as a result of that film. Where this war of words will go after that is anybody's guess. Anthony Mackie actually makes a comment during this speech that he's "unemployed" which would seem to indicate that even if there is a new Captain America movie in development, he's not actually signed for it. And we don't know what the plan is for Spider-Man after his next movie either.
Tom Holland has yet to publicly respond to being called out, but I'm sure we'll hear something before too long.