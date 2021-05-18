news

After Superman, Would J.J. Abrams Direct A DC Movie? Here’s His Thoughts

Superman Returns poster
Filmmaker J.J. Abrams had his hand in a number of iconic franchises throughout the years. He brought Star Trek and Star Wars back to theaters, and was recently announced to be developing a Superman movie, which he’ll eventually produce. But would Abrams direct a DC movie after Superman? He recently shared his thoughts on the subject.

Comic book fans’ minds were collectively blown when it was announced that J.J. Abrams was developing a new Superman movie, which is intended to star a Black actor. Abrams isn’t expected to direct the project, but some fans are hoping he might get behind the camera for his own DC blockbuster. The filmmaker recently explained his complicated feelings about jumping into another giant franchise, saying:

I know that Hollywood is a place where it used to be that people would be inspired by something that they would see or an old film or a show or something and think, ‘Oh, here's my response to that. Here's a version of that.’ It's become a place where, more often than not, you see something and people get inspired by it and go, ‘Let's redo that exact thing.’ I feel like, as someone who started writing in television and telling original stories on film and in TV, it is something that I really do miss. The few things that I'm working on now, as a writer, are original ideas. I just feel, as a director, I really would love to have my next projects be things that didn't pre-exist me necessarily.

Well, that was honest. It looks like J.J. Abrams is currently interested in directing another adaptation, whether it's a comic book movie or a different property. Instead he wants to work as a filmmaker on original concepts, while still helping to produce projects like the new Superman movie.

J.J. Abrams’ comments to Collider show where the visionary filmmaker’s head is at regarding the future of his directorial career. While he’s producing a slew of projects on both the small and silver screens, Abrams hasn’t openly committed to directing a movie project since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And considering how much pressure comes with the galaxy far, far away, it makes sense that he’s not interested in helming another pre-existing property.

While J.J. Abrams won’t be directing an installment of the DCEU anytime soon, he’s still helping projects come together as a producer. News of the developing Superman movie broke the internet, especially in the wake of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Could this mean that Henry Cavill’s run as Superman is coming to an end?

Henry Cavill’s future in the DCEU is currently unclear, as there are no plans for a Man of Steel sequel. The actor himself has expressed interest in returning as Superman, while also staying busy with other projects like Enola Holmes 2. We’ll just have to wait and see how all the Kryptonian drama shakes out, and see how the official canon is affected.

The next installment in the DCEU is The Suicide Squad on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

