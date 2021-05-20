Brandon Lee: 6 Things To Know About The Crow Star

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

When recalling impressive talents taken far too early into their blossoming lives, one of the first names which come to mind is Brandon Lee - an actor and brilliant martial artist who passed away at the age of 28, on March 31, 1993. On the set of the hit 1994 comic book movie The Crow, about a rock star resurrected to avenge the murders of himself and his fiancée, he was mortally wounded by a dummy round tip unknowingly lodged in the barrel of an unauthorized pistol during the filming of his character’s death scene.

Despite starring in only six films, including Showdown in Little Tokyo with Dolph Lundgren, Brandon Lee left behind a legacy that fans still long to learn more about, which is what we have done to prepare for this article. In honor of this beloved actor, the following are six fascinating facts about his life and career, starting with his famous family.