Wait, Did Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Help Write The Sequel?

After a somewhat rocky start, The DC Extended Universe seems to have found its footing. One of the early successes was James Wan’s Aquaman, which allowed Jason Momoa to take center stage as the title character. Fans can’t wait to dive back in for a sequel, but did Momoa actually help to write the mysterious blockbuster?
Jason Momoa became a household name thanks to his role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, and fans were psyched when he was cast as Arthur Curry/ Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe. In addition to starring in James Wan’s upcoming sequel, it turns out that he also helped shape the mysterious story. As Momoa put it,
After we ended the first one I went in with my writing partner and we dreamed up the second one and we went in and pitched the idea. The best thing I can give you is that I love it so much that I participated in the writing of it. And so, we did the first treatment and then James and our original writer David finished it off. And all of our hearts are in it. Instead of just like getting a script and doing that, you are 100% being encouraged by your director and co-writers. So that’s exciting for me and I’m excited to go over there. I leave in July and we start filming.
Mind blown. At this point Jason Momoa basically IS Aquaman. Between helping to write the sequel and his advocacy work for the environment, it’s hard to see where Arthur Curry ends and Momoa begins. And that should make for a particularly thrilling sequel.
Jason Momoa’s comments come from his recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show. After discussing his environmental work and canned water brand made from recycled materials, eventually the conversation turned to his time in the DCEU. And when asked about Aquaman 2, Momoa revealed how intimately he was involved in the sequel’s story.
Anticipation for Aquaman 2 began shortly after the first movie hit theaters in 2018. Given the movie’s box office and critical success, Warner Bros. quickly ordered the sequel as well as a spinoff. Unfortunately the Trench movie has been dropped, so the future of the underwater DCEU seemingly lies in the hands of James Wan and company.
The story of Aquaman 2 is currently a complete mystery, but there were a few narrative seeds planted throughout the course of the first movie. The final scene saw Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Black Manta being rescued by Randall Park’s Dr. Stephen Shin. Clearly that duo of villains will factor heavily into the sequel, while Patrick Wilson’s Oceanmaster is also alive and in an Atlantean prison.
