How Zack Snyder Captured Those ‘Dreamlike,’ Out-Of-Focus Images For Army Of The Dead

Zack Snyder is one of those filmmakers whose visual style and optical flair has become one of the components that lure new audiences to his features. You can recognize when something is shot by Snyder because of its unusual aspect-ratio choice, or the fact that the director relies heavily on slow-motion in his action (though he’d argue that he thinks he uses it far less than critics give him credit for). A new visual trick that Snyder employs in his zombie thriller Army of the Dead involves deliberate focus and intentional blur in his backgrounds and foregrounds, and his explanation as to how he achieves that is a minor film-studies class of its own, so watch our conversation in the video above.