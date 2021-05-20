The Suicide Squad's James Gunn Is Teasing A Huge Sequence For Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, And I’m Intrigued

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Following her brief time with the Birds of Prey, Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is back to hanging out with Task Force X, having made her DC Extended Universe debut in 2016’s Suicide Squad. This time around, James Gunn took the directorial reins on the R-rated The Suicide Squad, and he was clearly impressed with Robbie’s talents. Why is that? Because the biggest action scene Gunn’s ever written is centered on her.