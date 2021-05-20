It’s Official: Disney Confirms Hocus Pocus 2 Plans With Bette Midler

So now that all the talent officially announced so far for Hocus Pocus 2 has been laid out, what can we actually expect from the sequel? Well, the Disney+ movie will follow three young women who accidentally bring the Sanderson sisters back to Salem, Massachusetts, and must work fast to prevent the child-hungry witches from “wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.” Considering how much time has passed since the first Hocus Pocus movie came out, it’ll be interesting to see how Hocus Pocus 2 walks that fine line of appealing to fans of the original, while still being appealing enough to hook in newcomers who’ve never seen the Sanderson sisters’ previous outing.