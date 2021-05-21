The Valuable Lesson Fast And Furious’ Director Took From The Golden Girls

The Golden Girls are part of the Fast lore because when I was a kid I loved Golden Girls. Saturday nights, it was Golden Girls, Empty Nest, and then there was [Nurses]. They had this thing called Hurricane Saturday night, all three episodes got hit by a hurricane. That was the first time where I was like, 'Oh, they all exist in the same universe.' That was the inspiration for Fast Five. We brought back all the characters, they all existed in the same universe. That's the Golden Girls connection.