Take Out Girl Director And Star Speak Out Against Categorizing Anyone As 'Other'

The best way for me to describe this film is it's a commentary on how the tapestry that is America has no pure colors. There are no pure colors. For us to see ‘other’ is completely stupid. It makes no sense. It's too blended of a world we live in. So it's best to go throughout the world treating everyone as if you could have a stronger connection to them than you anticipate, because for one, having that perspective, if everyone has that perspective, we're all treating each other a lot better. But if you also walk around with that perspective and you find out you do have connections to people that you didn't expect, you don't have any regrets about that interaction. You treated them with respect from the beginning. So that's a big thing I wanted to push in this script is surprise connections.