Following Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson Has Scored Another DC Role

So far Dwayne Johnson is the only actor who’s been announced for DC League of Super Pets, although the larger voice cast will reportedly be announced in the near future. The original Legion of Super-Pets, which was introduced in 1962, consisted of Krypto, Streaky the Supercat, Beppo the Super-Monkey and Comet the Super-Horse. According to Variety, the movie will involve Krypto teaming up a flying cat to stop crime while Superman is on vacation, so it’s reasonable to assume Streaky will be involved. However, with plenty of other animals in the DC universe tied to popular superheroes, from Ace the Bat-Hound to Green Lantern member Ch’p (an alien resembling a squirrel), there’s no shortage of who could be brought in to fight the forces of evil.