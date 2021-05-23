See Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son Joseph Baena Getting Into The Acting Game Too

This new development in Joseph Baena’s life could be good news for Arnold Schwarzenegger fans, who are already pretty stoked about all the projects the former professional bodybuilder currently has in the works. Baena seems to be following in his father’s footsteps in so many ways, and the fact hat he even looks a hell of a lot like the icon is just the icing on the cake. It would seem that with Baena's budding acting career, history could be repeating itself ,and we could have an Arnold Schwarzenegger 2.0 on our hands.