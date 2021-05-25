Why Tig Notaro Replaced Chris D'Elia In Army Of The Dead, And How They Did It

Zack Snyder’s second zombie movie, Army of the Dead, is generating a considerable amount of buzz for a myriad of reasons including but not limited to its amazing opening title sequence, its dreamlike visuals, and all that bloody and gory action we’ve come to expect from the genre and visionary director. One of the biggest stories surrounding the Netflix zombie-heist film is the performance by Tig Notaro in Army of the Dead who was added in a little more than a year after he co-stars, and the actor she replaced, had started and completed their work on set.

Below is a complete breakdown of why Tig Notaro was added to the Army of the Dead cast, replacing Chris D’Elia, and how director Zack Snyder and the rest of his team went about completing the groundbreaking reshoots in the middle of a global health crisis. There’s more to unpack here than in the Army of the Dead ending, so let’s get started.