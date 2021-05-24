Henry Cavill Fan Art Sees Superman Transform For Highlander

It's unclear whether the Highlander reboot is going to be a straight remake of the 1986 film starring Christopher Lambert, Sean, Connery and Clancy Brown, or simply a new story that takes the concept of the franchise, that the world is full of immortals all trying to cut each others' heads off, and go in a different direction with it. The fact that the movie is still called Highlander would seem to confirm that Henry Cavill will play a Scotsman, who is probably named Macleod, as basically every protagonist in the series, that has covered films, television, and even a cartoon series, at least has the same last name.