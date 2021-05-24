news

The Suicide Squad Star Flula Borg Has Seen The DC Blockbuster, See His Response

Borg's promotional shot
For as little as $14.99/ mo ×

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

The DC Extended Universe is always keeping moviegoing audiences on their toes, and that was made especially clear with the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Fans are eager to dive back into the main timeline of the property, with the next installment being James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Javelin actor Flula Borg finally saw the completed theatrical cut, and he’s reacted as one might think

Flula Borg might not be a household name, but he’s a comedian who has had notable roles in projects like Pitch Perfect 2 and The Good Place. Borg will be playing Javelin in The Suicide Squad, and he recently reacted to the R-rated blockbuster, saying:

Can The Suicide Squad arrive already? From the sound of it, James Gunn’s DC debut is seriously going to deliver. And while it might not contain any genies, there’s a ton of super villains, as well as a full blown kaiju to enjoy.

The above post about The Suicide Squad comes to us from Flula Borg’s personal Twitter account. Given his comedic talents, Borg’s social media is often good for a laugh. And even when promoting the upcoming DC flick, he remains very on brand.

The Suicide Squad will be available on HBO Max the same day as theaters. You can use this link to sign up for the streaming service.

Anticipation for The Suicide Squad has been steadily building since it was first announced that Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn was going to be behind the camera. Add on the fantastic cast of familiar faces and an R-rating, and there’s no telling what’s to come when Task Force X returns to the DCEU for another mission.

It should be interesting to see how Flula Borg’s character Javelin factors into The Suicide Squad’s runtime. He’s not one of the main characters, so there’s a distinct possibility that the villain could perish throughout the film. After all, Harley Quinn is shown using his signature weapon throughout the trailers.

With moviegoing audiences returning to theaters, studios are finally pushing ahead and releasing major blockbusters. Marvel will go first with Black Widow, while DC follows suit in August with The Suicide Squad. Both of those movies will also be available to watch via streaming, so it’s unclear how the box office will be affected.

The Suicide Squad will arrive on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Up Next

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad Has Broken A Huge Trailer Record
More From This Author
    • Corey Chichizola Corey Chichizola View Profile

      Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Upcoming Issa Rae Movies And TV: What’s head For The Insecure Star And Co-Creator news 59m Upcoming Issa Rae Movies And TV: What’s head For The Insecure Star And Co-Creator Philip Sledge
Black Adam Image Shows How Massive Dwayne Johnson’s Set Is news 1h Black Adam Image Shows How Massive Dwayne Johnson’s Set Is Carlie Hoke
Justice League’s Zack Snyder Shares His Thoughts On Martin Scorsese’s Comments About Superhero Movies news 1d Justice League’s Zack Snyder Shares His Thoughts On Martin Scorsese’s Comments About Superhero Movies Erik Swann

Trending Movies

The Unholy Apr 2, 2021 The Unholy Rating TBD
Stillwater Jul 30, 2021 Stillwater Rating TBD
The Courier Mar 19, 2021 The Courier 7
Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Aug 21, 2020 Train To Busan Presents: Peninsula Rating TBD
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Jun 4, 2021 The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It Rating TBD
FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 Finale Is A 'Hell Of A Story,' According To Showrunner David Hudgins TBD FBI: Most Wanted Season 2 Finale Is A 'Hell Of A Story,' According To Showrunner David Hudgins Rating TBD
How Big Brother's Rachel Reilly Would Like To Return To The Game TBD How Big Brother's Rachel Reilly Would Like To Return To The Game Rating TBD
Stand By Me's Wil Wheaton Reveals How His Performance Was Informed By Alleged Childhood Emotional Abuse TBD Stand By Me's Wil Wheaton Reveals How His Performance Was Informed By Alleged Childhood Emotional Abuse Rating TBD
Chloe Bennet's Powerpuff Girls TV Show Just Got Some Bad News From The CW TBD Chloe Bennet's Powerpuff Girls TV Show Just Got Some Bad News From The CW Rating TBD
Salma Hayek Has Major Praise For Lady Gaga’s Gucci Movie Performance TBD Salma Hayek Has Major Praise For Lady Gaga’s Gucci Movie Performance Rating TBD
View More
Do Not Sell My Personal Information