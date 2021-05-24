The Suicide Squad Star Flula Borg Has Seen The DC Blockbuster, See His Response

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
The DC Extended Universe is always keeping moviegoing audiences on their toes, and that was made especially clear with the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Fans are eager to dive back into the main timeline of the property, with the next installment being James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad. Javelin actor Flula Borg finally saw the completed theatrical cut, and he’s reacted as one might think
Flula Borg might not be a household name, but he’s a comedian who has had notable roles in projects like Pitch Perfect 2 and The Good Place. Borg will be playing Javelin in The Suicide Squad, and he recently reacted to the R-rated blockbuster, saying:
Can The Suicide Squad arrive already? From the sound of it, James Gunn’s DC debut is seriously going to deliver. And while it might not contain any genies, there’s a ton of super villains, as well as a full blown kaiju to enjoy.
The above post about The Suicide Squad comes to us from Flula Borg’s personal Twitter account. Given his comedic talents, Borg’s social media is often good for a laugh. And even when promoting the upcoming DC flick, he remains very on brand.
Anticipation for The Suicide Squad has been steadily building since it was first announced that Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn was going to be behind the camera. Add on the fantastic cast of familiar faces and an R-rating, and there’s no telling what’s to come when Task Force X returns to the DCEU for another mission.
It should be interesting to see how Flula Borg’s character Javelin factors into The Suicide Squad’s runtime. He’s not one of the main characters, so there’s a distinct possibility that the villain could perish throughout the film. After all, Harley Quinn is shown using his signature weapon throughout the trailers.
With moviegoing audiences returning to theaters, studios are finally pushing ahead and releasing major blockbusters. Marvel will go first with Black Widow, while DC follows suit in August with The Suicide Squad. Both of those movies will also be available to watch via streaming, so it’s unclear how the box office will be affected.
The Suicide Squad will arrive on August 6th. In the meantime, check out the 2021 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.