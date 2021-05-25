Star Wars: The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson Revealed A Face Swap Photo With Daisy Ridley, And Now I Can’t Unsee It

By now, nearly four years after the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi you would think that we'd all see all there is to say and said everything there is to say about that movie. While no movie in the Star Wars sequel trilogy survived unscathed, with some loving some or all of them, and others really not loving some of them, The Last Jedi is probably the most polarizing, with many loving it most among the most recent three films, and others really not liking it at all. With so many strong opinions you'd think we'd have covered everything that came from The Last Jedi by now, but we're wrong. There's one picture of Rian Johnson and Daisy Ridley that we had not seen, though now we wish we hadn't.
Rian Johnson recently shared a picture he took with Daisy Ridley during the production of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but this is no originary picture. It's not a behind the scenes shot of the actress filming some key scene. It's not a selfie of Johnson and Ridley just hanging out after a hard day's work on set. It's an image where the two have had their faces swapped by an app, and it is more than a little terrifying. Check it out.
Calling this the most cursed image of all-time might be selling it a little short. This is just terrifying. The fact that Rian Johnson's beard doesn't entirely transfer from one face to the other ends up making this look like two slightly off pictures of the Last Jedi director. What really throws them off is the likely the difference in ages.
Rian Johnson would have been 43 when this picture was taken and Daisy Ridley would have been 25. Seeing Daisey's very young face surrounded by Johnson's body which is clearly much older throws it all off, and the same problem happens on the other side in reverse. Both images have aspects that tell your brain the person you're looking at is both young and older at the same time.
The biggest problem with this nightmare inducing picture is that there isn't going to be much in the way of new Star Wars images to replace in our brain for a while, at least from the big screen. The next Star Wars movie, Rogue Squadron isn't set to hit theaters until 2023. Rian Johnson is supposedly still working on a new Star Wars trilogy but we don't know anything about it, unless he turns out to be the writer of Rogue Squadron. He's clearly more focused on the Knives Out franchise right now.
Whether or loved or hated Star Wars: The Last Jedi, this is not a picture you need to see, and yet, here we all are. At least we've shared this terrible pain together.