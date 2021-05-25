F9 Reviews Have Arrived, Here's What Critics Are Saying About The New Fast And Furious Movie

Summer blockbusters are back! Well, almost. F9, the ninth installment in the main Fast and Furious series will finally be released in June after many delays. The film is the first in the franchise to be directed by Justin Lin since Fast & Furious 6, and stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Michael Rooker, Helen Mirren, Kurt Russell, and Charlize Theron. In the movie, Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and his family must face Dom's brother Jakob (Cena), who is working with their old enemy Cipher and seeks revenge against Dom.

Universal already held early screenings of the action thriller for some critics, and the reactions on social media were mostly positive. Now the movie is getting ready for its release to the public (though it already debuted in Hong Kong and South Korea, marking an impressive accomplishment for the Fast saga). F9 will release only in domestic theaters on June 25, and critics have started releasing their official reviews, so let's take a look.