Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer: Watch Karen Gillan And Lena Headey As Badass Assassins

What if I told you there was a movie where Guardians of the Galaxy’s Karen Gillan and Game of Thrones’ Lena Headey starred as a mother/daughter team that turned out to be badass assassins? If you’re already familiar with Gunpowder Milkshake’s logline, you wouldn’t bat an eye, but there might be some of you surprised that such a project exists. Well if you’re that taken aback by this mere summary, then you’re going to love the trailer that was recently released.

So think of Gunpowder Milkshake, at its bare bones, as a mashup between the lethal underworld of the John Wick series and the bright colored mayhem of Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn.Sam (Karen Gillan) is sent out on a job by her boss Nathan (Paul Giamatti) to hunt down someone who’s stolen from the cryptic organization they’re both a part of. But after a young girl is discovered to be in the mix (Chloe Coleman) Sam becomes her sworn protector, killing a bunch of “the wrong people” in the process.

Faster than you can say “excommunicado,” a price is on their heads, and Sam turns to the one person she trusts: her long absent mother, Scarlett (Lena Headey.) Which also leads to reuniting with some fellow sisters in arms, played by Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, and Angela Bassett. Throw in some dazzling colors, and action choreography that has a smile in its heart and blood on its hands, and you’ve got the recipe for what makes Gunpowder Milkshake so damned irresistible to behold.

Merely the cast behind Gunpowder Milkshake is a draw for audiences familiar with any of those names to park themselves in front of it. This is especially true with Paul Giamatti playing another villain that’s similar to the over the top baddie he played in Shoot ‘Em Up, only minus the witty repartee or the sinister jokes. And the cherry on top of this particular milkshake happens to be the trio of “librarians” that arm Karen Gillan and Lena Headey in their quest to do the right thing.

Seeing Michelle Yeoh, Carla Gugino, and Angela Bassett all getting their own moments to shine hints at how Gunpowder Milkshake director and co-writer Navot Papushado has pulled out all the stops with the action. Everything looks as good as it feels, and this trailer feels exhilarating to behold. If you were hoping the summer would include an action movie as blazingly beautiful as Gunpowder Milkshake, it looks like it’s time to grab a straw, as well as some cover.

Gunpowder Milkshake serves up bloody, candy colored justice only on Netflix, starting July 14th. Unless you’re in an international market, in which case, this beautifully brutal tale will be available in theaters. So check your listings closely, and plan your wardrobe accordingly.

