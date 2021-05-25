Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer: Watch Karen Gillan And Lena Headey As Badass Assassins

Merely the cast behind Gunpowder Milkshake is a draw for audiences familiar with any of those names to park themselves in front of it. This is especially true with Paul Giamatti playing another villain that’s similar to the over the top baddie he played in Shoot ‘Em Up, only minus the witty repartee or the sinister jokes. And the cherry on top of this particular milkshake happens to be the trio of “librarians” that arm Karen Gillan and Lena Headey in their quest to do the right thing.