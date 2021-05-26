Vin Diesel (And Tyrese Gibson) Have A Message For Fans After Fast And Furious 9 Crushes Worldwide

All this is certainly a good sign for when F9 gets released domestically at the end of next month. There is clearly pent up demand for going to the movies here as well, and F9 will be the biggest franchise movie to date to open post-pandemic when it does. One expects that people will return to theaters to see this one. And by the end of June movie theater capacity in many places could even be at or very close to full, giving the movie a real chance to put up box office numbers we would have seen before everything fell apart.