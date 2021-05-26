Mission: Impossible 7 Director Christopher McQuarrie Responds After Casting Rumors Swirl

Based on the way the rumor did pick up in India however, it's clear that there are a lot of people that might like to see Prabhas show up in Mission: Impossible or some other Hollywood action franchise. As international box office becomes more and more important to Hollywood, it's far from crazy to think that some studio might consider casting him as a way to appeal to Indian audiences. So perhaps this rumor that turned out to be untrue could lead to something similar actually happening down the road.