Keanu Reeves’ John Wick 4 Just Added Its First New Star

Because John Wick: Chapter 4 will soon begin rolling cameras in counties like France, Germany and Japan, it stands to reason other new actors joining Rina Sawayama will be announced over the next several weeks. As far as familiar John Wick faces go, Ian McShane is expected to reprise Winston, who, after coming to a parley with The High Table’s Adjudicator in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. shot John numerous times, resulting in him falling off The Continental’s roof (although there was almost certainly more to this action than meets the eye). It’s also a good bet we’ll reunite with Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King, who had John delivered to him after his fall and indicated he wanted to work with the main protagonist to take The High Table down.