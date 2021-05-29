Why Disney’s Launchpad Program Is So Successful

In terms of the scale and size, I think that's what makes Launchpad so successful that really internally we have over a hundred people working on this across multiple departments and being true collaborators. And so that really would not have been done at this scale if we didn't have so much widespread support and resources internally. That's kind of one example where people really were excited to work on this brand new program. They actually brought in their own expertise across departments, including clearances, for example, in music, also brought their own expertise to this diversity & inclusion initiative. So I think that's where the secret sauce lies, where you bring in your own expertise to something with this inclusion mindset.