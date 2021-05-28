An Army Of The Dead Easter Egg May Have Confirmed It Shares A Universe With Another Zack Snyder Film

If Army of the Dead and Dawn of the Dead are in the same universe, one could assume that zombie specimen Zeus, fresh off of his engagement wrecking up an entire U.S. Army convoy in Nevada, could be the bridge between both movies. The implication is that somehow, the zombie threat from Dawn of the Dead was quelled, with Army of the Dead’s king being an evolved version of those original shamblers. How, or why, Zeus evolved is another story, and one that can hopefully be explained in future installments.